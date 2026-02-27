Oman’s FM to visit US on Friday to meet Vance

According to reports, the meeting—previously undisclosed—will take place on Friday and is aimed at exploring ways to prevent further escalation and the potential outbreak of military conflict with Iran. Albusaidi has played a key mediating role in recent months, facilitating indirect communication and message exchanges between Tehran and Washington.

The planned consultations come just one day after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, met with the Omani foreign minister in Geneva. The series of high-level engagements underscores ongoing efforts to preserve diplomatic channels amid what observers describe as a fragile political climate between the two countries.

