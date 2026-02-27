Further progress made in diplomatic engagement with US

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Further progress has been made in our diplomatic engagement with the United States.”

“This round of talks was the most intense so far. It concluded with the mutual understanding that we will continue to engage in a more detailed on matters that are essential to any deal-including sanctions termination and nuclear-related steps,” he noted.

“In parallel with the political track, technical teams will convene in Vienna in the coming days. Their mission is as critical as ours. We thank Oman for its persistent good office, and wish to express,” Araghchi stated.

MA/6760942