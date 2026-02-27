  1. Politics
Feb 27, 2026, 9:25 AM

Iran's FM Araghchi:

Further progress made in diplomatic engagement with US

Further progress made in diplomatic engagement with US

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Presenting a comprehensive report on the third round of Iran-US talks in Geneva, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that further progress has been made in the diplomatic engagement with the United States.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Further progress has been made in our diplomatic engagement with the United States.”

“This round of talks was the most intense so far. It concluded with the mutual understanding that we will continue to engage in a more detailed on matters that are essential to any deal-including sanctions termination and nuclear-related steps,” he noted.

“In parallel with the political track, technical teams will convene in Vienna in the coming days. Their mission is as critical as ours. We thank Oman for its persistent good office, and wish to express,” Araghchi stated.

Further progress made in diplomatic engagement with US

MA/6760942

News ID 242180

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News