Iran not to accept uranium enrichment suspension: cleric

Speaking at the sermons of this week's Friday prayers in Tehran held at Tehran's Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla, he emphasized that the Islamic Republic will never bow down to the US pressure on the suspension of uranium enrichment.

Turning to the indirect Iran-US nuclear talks held in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday, he stated, “As Iranian foreign minister stated, the negotiation between Iran and US is on nuclear issue and any negotiation with the country’s missile program is out of question.”

Turning to the presence of US navy fleet in the region, Ayatollah Khatami noted, “You (Americans) have navies and ships but according to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, more dangerous than your ships is the weapons that can be sunk at the sea.”

The third round of indirect Iran-US nuclear talks was held in the Swiss city of Geneva at the Embassy of Oman on Thursday.

