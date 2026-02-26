Iran’s Kohgilouyeh and Boyerahmad exports $21m goods

The non-oil goods, valued at more than $21.836 million, were exported from the customs offices of this province in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2025 to February 22, 2026), Director General of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Kohgilouyeh and Boyerahmad province Amir Teymour Mousavian stated.

Cosmetics, cement clinker, wall-to-wall (moquette) carpet, herbal essences and medicinal herbs were of the products exported from this province overseas between March 21, 2025 and February 22, 2026, he stated.

In this period, the aforementioned products were exported to the countries including Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, Iraq, China, Kuwait, Switzerland and Armenia, Mousavian noted.

