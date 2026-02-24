Iran ready to reach an agreement with US ASAP: dep. FM

He made the comments in an interview with the US NPR radio released on Tuesday.

"We will enter the negotiating room with sincerity and goodwill," Takht-Ravanchi said, hoping that Iran's good approach will be reciprocated by the Americans.

"If there is political will on all sides, I believe the deal can be reached as soon as possible," the deputy foreign minister of Iran, who is the number two Iranian negotiator further said.

He stresses that "the sole discussion in the upcoming Geneva meeting is the nuclear issue," in response to a question about the Iranian proposal that is going to presented to the American side in the Geneva talks.

