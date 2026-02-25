Araghchi leaves for Geneva for nuclear talks with US

Heading a nuclear negotiating team, comprising Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and the Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, the lead Iranian negotiator Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday afternoon.

The talks are set to take place tomorrow in Geneva, a senior US official said on Monday, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner slated to meet with the Iranian delegation.

MNA