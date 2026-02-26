Ex-IAEA chief warns US of horrific costs of war against Iran

“The US is intensifying the drumbeat of war against Iran,” ElBaradei wrote on X on Wednesday.

“All Wars, including ‘wars of choice,’ have horrific costs. That is the reason for the restraints and limitations established by international norms…,” he added.

The former director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), however, said Washington had provided “zero explanation of the non-existent legal authority to use force and zero evidence of an ‘imminent threat’ other than hypothetical scenarios based on possible future intentions…”

US President Donald Trump has markedly escalated his routinely warlike rhetoric concerning Iran, besides ordering significant military buildup in the West Asia region, including around Iran, according to Press TV.

The hostile posturing has seen Washington deploy two aircraft carriers as well as numerous warplanes and missile systems in the region.

MNA