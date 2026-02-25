Baghaei lambasts US, Israel over big lies against Iran

Esmaeil Baghaei lashed out at the United States and the Zionist regime for orchestrating a systematic disinformation campaign against Iran.

In a message posted on his X account on Wednesday, the spokesman wrote Washington and “war profiteers” surrounding it — particularly the Zionist regime — are repeatedly spreading false claims about Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles and the number of casualties during January’s riots.

“Professional liars are good at creating the 'illusion of truth',” the spokesman said.

“’Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth’, is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the US administration and the war profiteers encircling it, particularly the genocidal Israeli regime, to serve their sinister disinformation & misinformation campaign against the Nation of Iran,” Baghaei emphasized.

“Whatever they're alleging in regards to Iran's nuclear program, Iran's ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January's unrest is simply the repetition of 'big lies',” he stated.

“No one should be fooled by these prominent untruths,” the spokesman underlined.

