US accomplice in all crimes committed by Israel

Referring to the so-called "Trump's Board of Peace" for Gaza, he emphasized that the United States is an accomplice in the crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Enemies are increasingly targeting Islamic sanctities, most notably Al-Aqsa Mosque, and have recently imposed new restrictions on worshippers' entry into this holy mosque, Al-Houthi noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the daily massacre of innocent Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the killings in Gaza have not stopped, and bombing of buildings, famine among Palestinians, and siege of the enclave continue.

Pointing to the Zionist-American rebellion against the Islamic nations, Yemen’s Ansarallah leader stated that clinging to the Almighty God is the only hope and way to salvation for the nations.

