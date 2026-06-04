Araghch talks to senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya

During the call, al-Hayya extended his condolences once again over the recent loss of the Supreme Leader alongside a group of Iranian commanders and officials during recent American and Israeli aggression. He also congratulated Iran on its major victory in the “Ramadan War” in repelling the aggression and thwarting the attackers.

Al-Hayya provided an update on the current situation in Palestine, particularly the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing Israeli aggression, occupation, and its obstruction of the ceasefire terms.

He reiterated the firm stance of the resistance groups and the Palestinian people to maintain their steadfastness until national goals are achieved, specifically halting the aggression and ending the occupation.

Furthermore, the senior Hamas official praised the stance of the Iranian negotiating delegation for emphasizing a simultaneous cessation of war across all regional fronts, expressing gratitude for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continuous support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle.

Foreign Minister Araghch, for his part, renewed his condolences over the loss of al-Hayya’s son and a number of resistance commanders in Gaza, praising the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people and resistance groups against the brutal aggressions of the Israeli regime.

Araghchi also outlined the latest diplomatic and strategic measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at halting the war in the region.

He emphasized the continuation of Iran’s principled policy in supporting the legitimate resistance of regional nations, particularly in Palestine and Lebanon, against Israeli occupation and aggression.

MNA