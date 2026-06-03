  1. Politics
Jun 4, 2026, 12:13 AM

IRGC spox:

US patriot missile behind destruction in Kuwait airport

US patriot missile behind destruction in Kuwait airport

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The spokesman of the IRGC has said that a US patriot missile that missed Iranian missiles was to blame for the destruction at the Kuwaiti airport terminal.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, spokesman and deputy for public relations for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, referred to the destruction of the Kuwait airport and said: "Our investigation and research into the Kuwait airport passenger terminal shows that the IRGC Aerospace did not fire any shots at this target."

He added: "The destruction of the Kuwait airport passenger terminal was caused by an error in the American Patriot systems that landed on the terminal after failing to intercept Iranian missiles."

MNA/6849684

News ID 245024

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