US patriot missile behind destruction in Kuwait airport

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, spokesman and deputy for public relations for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, referred to the destruction of the Kuwait airport and said: "Our investigation and research into the Kuwait airport passenger terminal shows that the IRGC Aerospace did not fire any shots at this target."

He added: "The destruction of the Kuwait airport passenger terminal was caused by an error in the American Patriot systems that landed on the terminal after failing to intercept Iranian missiles."

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