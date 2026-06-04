Iran, Russia advance largest joint atomic project: envoy

Speaking at the online conference “Russia-Iran Cooperation in a Changing World,” held in Moscow with the participation of officials and experts from both countries, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali said the Hormoz project, alongside the expansion of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, is one of the most significant areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, local Iranian English news website reported.

Jalali noted that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is currently operational, while its second and third units are under construction. He said the Hormoz project, backed by a $25 billion investment, is the largest nuclear project in Iran and is being developed by Iran’s private sector in cooperation with Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.

The ambassador also highlighted plans for joint cooperation on small-scale nuclear power plants and expressed hope that these projects would move into the implementation phase in the near future.

Addressing broader economic ties, Jalali pointed to the growing importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), describing it as one of the region’s key transportation routes. He said cargo capacity along different sections of the corridor is expanding and that both countries are working closely to complete critical infrastructure projects, including the Rasht-Astara railway.

He added that the transit of Russian gas through Iran and the expansion of trade with Eurasian countries are among the rapidly developing areas of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Jalali also emphasized the two countries’ growing scientific and technological collaboration in the nuclear sector, particularly in the production of radiopharmaceuticals. He said Iran currently produces around 70 radiopharmaceutical products, adding that these achievements demonstrate the country’s focus on the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in medicine and scientific research.

The Iranian ambassador further expressed appreciation for Russia’s political support in international forums and stressed the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in areas including energy, transportation, advanced technologies, and economic development.

MNA