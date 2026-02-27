Iran denounces renewed Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Denouncing Israeli regime aggression on Lebanon, including Bekaa region, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of people and damage to Lebanese infrastructures, he called for immediate action by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its duties in maintaining international peace and security.

Referring to the continuous violation of Lebanon's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the foreign ministry spokesman called the UN Security Council's continued silence and inaction towards the Zionist regime's violations and crimes ‘catastrophic’, emphasizing the direct responsibility of the United States and France, as the guarantors of the ceasefire, for the continuation of this disastrous situation in Lebanon.

