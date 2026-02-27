  1. Politics
Feb 27, 2026, 11:42 AM

Iran denounces renewed Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Iran denounces renewed Israeli aggression against Lebanon

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the renewed aggression of Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Denouncing Israeli regime aggression on Lebanon, including Bekaa region, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of people and damage to Lebanese infrastructures, he called for immediate action by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its duties in maintaining international peace and security.

Referring to the continuous violation of Lebanon's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the foreign ministry spokesman called the UN Security Council's continued silence and inaction towards the Zionist regime's violations and crimes ‘catastrophic’, emphasizing the direct responsibility of the United States and France, as the guarantors of the ceasefire, for the continuation of this disastrous situation in Lebanon. 

MA/6761079

News ID 242190
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News