Israel committing all kinds of crimes in occupied West Bank

Speaking ahead of holy month of Ramadan, he emphasized that Israeli crimes are continuing in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon.

Yemen’s leader warned against capitulation in face of Israeli crimes, adding that Israeli regime seeks to annex West Bank, end Palestinian presence there.

Al-Houthi hailed Iranians for their steadfastness after referring to the recent mass rallies to mark Islamic Revolution victory anniversary.

Welcoming the blessed and holy month of Ramadan helps one enter this auspicious month fully prepared and benefit from its great opportunities.

Muslims understand the sanctity of Ramadan and its great virtue, because this month is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed. Ramadan should be seen as an opportunity that makes a difference in the soul of a person and in life, he continued.

The Islamic Ummah is facing numerous challenges and problems throughout the Arab and Islamic world, and this situation is regrettable, Yemeni leader noted, stressing, “Considering the blessings that the Almighty God has bestowed us to reform the affairs of the Ummah, the situation of the Islamic Ummah can be changed. Muslims sometimes act according to their own desires and culture, contrary to divine teachings, and they miss the important effect of divine guidance and obligations in their lives and future.”

Willpower leads a person to practical commitment to great and sacred responsibilities and protects against the danger of negligence, he said, adding, “We must keep in mind that opposing God's commands causes cruelty and dire consequences in this world and the Hereafter. The Islamic nation has suffered losses by being negligent in its responsibilities.”

