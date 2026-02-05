Houthi calls for massive rally in support of Palestine Fri.

The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi issued a statement on Thursday evening, calling on Yemenis to participate in a massive two-million-man demonstration tomorrow, Friday, the local Al-Masriah TV EN website reported.

The rally, framed as a response to the call of Palestinian resistance fighters, aims to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza.

The call comes as the Gaza Health Ministry announced that 27 Palestinians were killed and 18 wounded by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours alone.

Since the ceasefire agreement on October 11 of last year, the ministry reports that 574 Palestinians have been killed and 1,518 wounded as a direct result of hostilities, with 717 bodies recovered from the rubble. The cumulative death toll since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza has now reached 71,851, with 171,626 wounded.

In his address, Sayyed Abdulmalik described the Palestinian people as suffering "daily from ongoing Zionist aggressions, despite the agreements that the enemy violates every hour." He added the planned rally not only as an act of solidarity with Palestine but also with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lebanon, and the broader Islamic world.

The leader launched a broadside against the United States and the Israeli enemy, labeling their policies as "tyranny and arrogance" aimed at "enslaving the Islamic nation."

He also referenced the recently exposed documents linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, asserting they revealed "the most heinous, vile, despicable, and degenerate crimes" committed by figures including the criminal US President Donald Trump and other Western and Zionist leaders.

The call for mobilization coincides with continued Israeli aggression and violence against Palestine and Lebanon.

