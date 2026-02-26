  1. Politics
Palestinian resilience example for Muslims worldwide: Erdogan

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA)– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has highlighted the suffering of the Gaza people as they observe Ramadan under bombardment, terming their determination as a source of inspiration for Muslims across the world.

"Our Gazan brothers and sisters who break their fast in makeshift buildings amid the ruins are setting an example for all Muslims with their faith,” Erdoğan said.

He also criticized Israel for its disregard for international law, saying its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank have escalated despite the ceasefire reached on Oct. 10, Daily Sabah reported.

"Despite the cease-fire achieved on Oct. 10, the lawless Israeli government continues to escalate its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

Noting that Israeli attacks have killed 615 Palestinians and wounded nearly 2,000 others since Oct. 11, Erdoğan said serious obstacles continue to hinder the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

