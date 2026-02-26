Palestinian resilience example for Muslims worldwide: Erdogan

"Our Gazan brothers and sisters who break their fast in makeshift buildings amid the ruins are setting an example for all Muslims with their faith,” Erdoğan said.

He also criticized Israel for its disregard for international law, saying its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank have escalated despite the ceasefire reached on Oct. 10, Daily Sabah reported.

"Despite the cease-fire achieved on Oct. 10, the lawless Israeli government continues to escalate its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

Noting that Israeli attacks have killed 615 Palestinians and wounded nearly 2,000 others since Oct. 11, Erdoğan said serious obstacles continue to hinder the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

MNA