Handala says senior Mossad official killed in car bombing

Releasing a video alongside its new message, the “Handala” hacker group claimed that a senior director of Mossad’s “new infiltration unit” within the department related to the Iran file was killed this morning during a bomb explosion planted in his personal vehicle on Highway 20.

Handala claimed in this message that this operation was executed after months of intelligence monitoring, tracking, and continuous surveillance.

Pointing to the inability of the Israeli regime’s security structures to protect their senior figures, the group emphasized in the continuation of its message: “Will the security agencies of the Israeli regime dare to speak the truth, or will they continue to deny it?”

Handala also warned that even individuals who are under the strictest protective and security measures are not immune to the reach of the resistance within Israel.

MNA