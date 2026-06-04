  1. Technology
Jun 4, 2026, 11:24 PM

Handala says senior Mossad official killed in car bombing

Handala says senior Mossad official killed in car bombing

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – The hacker group “Handala” has said in its latest message that a senior Mossad official was killed following the explosion of a bomb planted in his personal vehicle.

Releasing a video alongside its new message, the “Handala” hacker group claimed that a senior director of Mossad’s “new infiltration unit” within the department related to the Iran file was killed this morning during a bomb explosion planted in his personal vehicle on Highway 20.

Handala claimed in this message that this operation was executed after months of intelligence monitoring, tracking, and continuous surveillance.

Pointing to the inability of the Israeli regime’s security structures to protect their senior figures, the group emphasized in the continuation of its message: “Will the security agencies of the Israeli regime dare to speak the truth, or will they continue to deny it?”

Handala also warned that even individuals who are under the strictest protective and security measures are not immune to the reach of the resistance within Israel.

MNA

News ID 245042

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News