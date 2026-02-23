Larijani reportedly heading to Oman for diplomatic talks

The statement was made by Mohammed Al-Araimi, president of the Board of Directors of the Omani Journalists Association, who indicated expectations of a high-level visit linked to ongoing diplomatic discussions.

According to the Omani official cited, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani is expected to travel to Muscat to convey Iran’s position concerning the nuclear talks.

No official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the visit has been publicly released at this stage.

MNA