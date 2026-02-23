Third round of Iran-US talks set for Thursday in Geneva

Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, confirmed that the third round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States will be held this Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The announcement was made in a message published on the social media platform X, where Oman reaffirmed its role in facilitating the indirect diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington.

"Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal," the top Omani diplomat wrote.

The confirmation comes after Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, said in an interview with CBS that he may meet with Steve Witkoff in Geneva on Thursday.

MNA