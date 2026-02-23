  1. Politics
Egypt intensifies diplomatic push to contain regional tension

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Amid ongoing regional uncertainty, Egypt’s top diplomat has contacted Iranian, Omani, and US officials, as well as the IAEA chief, to push for crisis management and diplomatic continuity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt announced that Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has held a series of contacts with his Iranian and Omani counterparts, as well as Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy, in efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

The diplomatic outreach also included a phone call with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The ministry emphasized that during these conversations, Abdelatty stressed the importance of de-escalation, containing the crisis in the region, and creating conditions conducive to the continuation of negotiations.

