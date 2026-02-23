Iran closely monitoring US actions, ready for any scenario

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated that while recent negotiations with the United States have included practical proposal exchanges and encouraging signals, Tehran continues to closely monitor the actions of the American side.

In a post written in English on the social media platform X, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to regional peace and stability, while emphasizing preparedness for all possible scenarios.

"Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region. Recent negotiations involved the exchange of practical proposals and yielded encouraging signals. However, we continue to closely monitor U.S. actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario," Pezeshkian wrote.

According to an announcement by the foreign minister of Oman, Tehran and Washington are set to hold the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva, the capital of Switzerland, on Thursday.

Pezeshkian’s remarks highlight Tehran’s dual-track approach of engaging in diplomacy while maintaining vigilance regarding Washington’s conduct.

MNA