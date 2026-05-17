  1. Politics
May 17, 2026, 12:29 PM

Any repeated US folly to bring harder blows for Washington

Any repeated US folly to bring harder blows for Washington

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iran's senior Armed Forces spokesman has warned that any repeat of American folly against Iran will bring heavier and more crushing blows, with new offensive and surprise scenarios targeting US assets and forces.

Iran's senior Armed Forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shakarchi, has issued a sharp warning to Washington in response to the repeated threats and hollow rhetoric of the US President, cautioning that any further act of aggression against Iran will bring consequences for Washington far more severe than anything previously experienced.

Responding to reporters' questions about the US president's ongoing threats against Iran, Shakarchi said, "Repeating any folly to compensate for America's disgrace in the Third Imposed War against Iran will result in nothing but receiving more crushing and severe blows [for the US]."

He said that if threats are acted upon and a new aggression is launched against the Islamic Republic of Iran, American assets and its military will encounter new, offensive, surprising, and storm-like scenarios.

He warned that the United States would sink deeper into a quagmire of its own making — one he said is the direct product of Donald Trump's own adventurist policies.

MNA

News ID 244584

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