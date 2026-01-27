Sistan and Baluchestan’s imports, exports up 14% in 10 mos

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Observer of Customs Offices of Sistan and Baluchestan province Gholamreza Balootimirza stated that more than 2.375 million tons of goods, valued at $351.648 million, have been exported from this southern province between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

Turning to the growth trend of exports in this province, he noted that products exported from this province between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026 showed a 39 percent and 14 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

Cement, clinker, façade stone and dates were of the main products exported from this province overseas in this period, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Balootimirza pointed to the products imported into the customs offices of this southern province, noting that 2 million tons of goods, valued at $1.740 billion, have been imported into the provincial customs offices, registering a 71 percent and 20 percent growth in weight and value, respectively.

Wheat, rice, corn, barley, oily seeds, mango and meat were of the main products imported into the customs offices of this province from March 21, 2025 to January 22, 2026, he added.

MA/6731969