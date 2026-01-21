Iran’s oil output to increase by 135k bpd: NIOC CEO

Referring to the signing of contracts for purchasing the crude oil processing services of the oilfields and also the conclusion of a contract to supply offshore drilling rigs, CEO of NIOC Hamid Bovard seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the round-the-clock and nonstop efforts of staff and personnel of the company for finalization of the company's contracts.

Turning to the NIOC’s contract concluded with a competent private sector company regarding the plan of supplying offshore drilling rigs, senior official of the company stated, “Under the contract, 20 drilling rigs will be added to the offshore drilling fleet in line with boosting the crude oil production volume.”

Giant steps have been taken with the private sector of the company in line with increasing crude oil production volume, Bovard underlined.

MA/6727081