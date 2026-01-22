Iran’s trade with Africa up 23% in 8 months: official

Africa is considered as one of the important and strategic destinations for the active presence of Iran’s private sector, he emphasized.

Turning to Iran’s imports from African countries, Haghighi pointed out that Iran’s imports from the African countries have reached from $72 million to $45 million, showing a considerable growth compared to the same period last year.

Iran’s export of non-oil products to Algeria has reached from about $2 million to $11 million between March 21 and November 22, 2025, showing a fivefold growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haghighi referred to the geo-economics significance of Algeria, noting that Algeria is a safe country with strategic situation, near to Europe in a way that Algeria’s foreign exchange revenue has increased from about $50 billion to more than $300 billion in the recent years.

Iran and Algeria have high potentials to boost their trade and economic ties more than before, he stressed.

