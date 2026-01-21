Iran announces death toll in recent foreign-instigated riots

Iran's Martyrs Foundation and Veterans announced in a statement on Wednesday that " In recent foreign-backed acts of terrorism 3117 people have lost their lives, including civilians and security forces." This means that 2,427 were either security forces or innocent people who became martyred, and the rest were perpetrators or foreign-instigated armed terrorists.

"These martyrs include security forces and various segments of the population who were targeted in shootings and indiscriminate terrorist acts; including passersby and even innocent children."

"The Iranian nation will not forgive terrorists affiliated with the Zionist regime and their supporters, and the perpetrators and supporters of this crime will be held to account," the Foundation concluded its statement.

