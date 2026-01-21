Top security body in Iran issues statement on riots

"After the 12-day imposed war waged by the United States and the Zionist regime and the powerful response of Islamic Iran to the aggression, the enemy came to the conclusion that the mere use of military means could not make the Iranian nation surrender," the SNSC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The unparalleled social solidarity and unity of the nation was one of the main factors behind the victory of Islamic Iran in the 12-day imposed war," added the the statement.

"After their failure in 2025 June war, the US and Israeli regime rushed to turn the recent protests by shopkeepers and traders into violent riots and terrorist attacks in the country," the statement further read.

The SNSC also said that the peaceful protesters' demands were heard by the government and necessary measures were taken to respond to them.

"However, the organized sleeper cells did not want the peaceful protests to remain peaceful and by turning the protests into violent ones in various cities across the country during the days of Dec. 30-Jan. 7, they caused damage to the people and the country," it also said.

"On January 8th and 9th, a heinous crime was committed against the Iranian nation in a bid to take control of the cities and destabilize the country," the SNSC underscored.

The statement continued to conclude that through the efforts and sacrifices of the security forces and people's help under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the enemies again failed and the unity and the nation were preserved.

MNA