  1. World
  2. North America
Jan 21, 2026, 6:39 PM

US president says ‘won’t use force’ to acquire Greenland

US president says ‘won’t use force’ to acquire Greenland

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump says “he won’t use force” to acquire Greenland at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland, but that the US would be “unstoppable” in armed conflict with Europe over the island.

According to Al-Jazeera, Trump seemed to suggest that the European allies of the US should pay him back for Washington’s foreign policy work by giving up Greenland.

He said that probably won’t happen “unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable”.

“But I won’t do that. … People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.

“All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland, where we already had it as a trustee but respectfully returned it back to Denmark not long ago.”

MNA

News ID 240974

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News