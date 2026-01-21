US president says ‘won’t use force’ to acquire Greenland

According to Al-Jazeera, Trump seemed to suggest that the European allies of the US should pay him back for Washington’s foreign policy work by giving up Greenland.

He said that probably won’t happen “unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable”.

“But I won’t do that. … People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.

“All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland, where we already had it as a trustee but respectfully returned it back to Denmark not long ago.”

MNA