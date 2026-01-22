'Framework of a future deal' discussed on Greenland: Trump

On social media, Trump offered few details about a discussion that both he and Nato described as "very productive," BBC reported.

After rattling the transatlantic alliance with weeks of rhetoric, the US president said the meeting had led to the "framework" of a potential agreement.

But there was no suggestion of a deal that might meet Trump's demand for "ownership" of Greenland, an ambition he restated at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, while also ruling out military force.

On Truth Social on Wednesday, the US president said: "We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all Nato Nations."

Diplomatic sources told the BBC's US partner CBS that there was no agreement for American control or ownership of the autonomous Danish dependent territory.

