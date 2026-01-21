Iran has always preferred peace to war: FM Araghchi

In an article published in the Wall Street Journal, Iran’s top diplomat wrote that Islamic Republic of Iran will be firing back with everything it has if it comes under renewed attack.

The peaceful protests of Iranian people turned violent riot after a few days with the entry of foreign-backed terrorist elements into the country, and the internet shutdown was necessary to contain it, he noted.

Iranian police forces and civilians were targeted during the recent terrorist acts, he said, adding that vital infrastructures, hospitals, and public places were destroyed.

Now normalcy has been restored in the country, the foreign minister pointed out.

Elsewhere in his piece, Iran’s top diplomat referred to Trump's interference in Iran's internal affairs, stating that Trump's threat against Tehran, aimed at dragging the United States into another war in favor of Israel, led to maximum bloodshed, as the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's reference to Mossad's influence is solid evidence.

Tehran has always preferred peace to war and has been ready for a fair agreement, and US hostile actions, from sanctions to military attacks, have failed, he emphasized.

Highlighting that any new attack against Iran will receive with a decisive response, Araghchi noted that the US must change its approach and behavior with the Islamic Republic of Iran and treat Iran with respect.

