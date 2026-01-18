Rasht-Astara rail project to be finished in less than 3 years

Once the process of land acquisition is completed and the conclusion of the contract is made, it is predicted that the Rasht-Astara Railway project will be put into operation in less than three years, she emphasized.

Turning to the construction operation of this giant railway project, the roads minister stressed that the land acquisition of this project is underway rapidly, and it is hoped that it will be completely finalized by the yearend (to end of March 20, 2026).

The Rasht–Astara railway project, described as the missing link in the North–South transport corridor, will not only complete Iran’s rail connection to Azerbaijan and Russia but also provide the country with direct access to Europe without passing through or depending on Turkey.

The Rasht–Astara line is considered one of Iran’s most important transportation projects. Completion of this 162-kilometer railway could transform Iran’s position in regional transit.

MA/6723947