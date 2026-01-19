Iran pursues developing ties with neighbors, Muslim nations

Speaking with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, in a phone call on Monday, Pezeshkian stressed that developing and strengthening of relations with Muslim nations and neighboring countries will continue by his country.

The President expresses gratitude for Pakistan's constant support and support for the legitimate stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he reviewed the recent events in Iran, which took place with the intervention and support of the United States and the Zionist regime.

He said that "Since the beginning of our government, our efforts have focused on creating convergence, empathy and unity among all groups, parties, ethnic groups and religions within the country and to strengthen cooperation, friendship, and brotherly ties, and develop relations at the best level with neighboring and Islamic countries. In parallel with these efforts, we have also witnessed malice, hostility, and intensified pressure from the United States and the Zionist regime to disrupt this path."

Pezeshkian said that the fomented riots by the US and the Zionist regime followed their failure in the 12-day military aggression on Iran, adding that million-man marches across Iran foiled the enemy's conspiracies.

"Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its glorious path with greater strength and determination than ever, and further development and strengthening of relations with Islamic and neighboring countries is pursued," the president underscored.

The President continued to commend the Pakistani government's efforts to de-escalate tensions and establish peace and tranquility in the region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for his part, announced the solidarity of the Pakistani government and people with the Iranian government and people, saying that, "We have been closely watching the recent developments in Iran because the Islamic Republic of Iran is of great importance to us not only as a neighbor but also as an important and influential country in the region and the world."

He also emphasized that Pakistan, as always, stands by its friendly and brotherly country and is fully prepared to play a role in de-escalating the tensions and resolving regional issues, adding that "We are confident that the great nation of Iran, with resolve and under the leadership and management of its leaders, will overcome the challenges ahead with victory and pride."

