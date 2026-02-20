Iran’s response to any aggression to be decisive: Envoy

He condemned recent statements by the US president as violations of international law, urging immediate action to prevent further escalation and warning that Iran will exercise its inherent right to self-defense under the UN Charter if attacked.

In a formal letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council James Kariuki on February 19, Saeed Iravani cited the repeated and explicit US threats of the use of force, including references to potential military operations launched from Diego Garcia and other regional bases.

The Iranian envoy asserted that such statements constitute a breach of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and risk destabilizing an already volatile region.

While reaffirming Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and ongoing nuclear negotiations conducted within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Iravani called on the Security Council to fulfill its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and to prevent the normalization of unlawful threats and potential acts of aggression.

What follows is the full text of his letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellencies,

Upon instructions from my Government, and with reference to our previous letters dated 30 December 2025 and 2, 9, 13, 22, and 28 January 2026 regarding the persistent threat of the use of force by the United States of America against the Islamic Republic of Iran, I write further to draw your urgent attention, and that of the members of the Security Council, to the continued threats by officials of the United States to resort to the use of force-including the recent public statement by the President of the United States concerning the use of the Diego Garcia base in connection with a potential military attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran-which constitute a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law and risk plunging the region into a new cycle of crisis and instability.

On 18 February 2026, in a social media post, the President of the United States once again issued an explicit public threat of the use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated: "... Should Iran decide not to make a deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack...."

Given the volatile situation in the region and the persistent movement and build-up of military equipment and assets by the United States, such a belligerent statement by the President of the United States must not be treated as mere rhetoric; it signals a real risk of military aggression, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the region and would constitute a grave threat to international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran remains fully committed to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and to diplomatic solutions. It has engaged constructively, with seriousness and in good faith, in nuclear talks with the Government of the United States, with a view to clearly conveying its concerns and demanding the full and verifiable lifting of the unlawful and inhumane unilateral coercive measures (UCMs) imposed against the Iranian nation, while, on a reciprocal basis, addressing ambiguities regarding its peaceful nuclear programme, in order to reach a mutually acceptable, results-oriented solution fully consistent with the recognized inalienable rights of all States parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The Islamic Republic of Iran remains of the view that, should the United States likewise approach these talks with seriousness and sincerity and demonstrate genuine respect for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the peremptory norms of international law, the achievement of a durable and balanced solution would be entirely possible.

Against this backdrop, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon Your Excellency and all members of the Security Council, consistent with the Council's primary responsibility under the Charter of the United Nations for the maintenance of international peace and security, to fully utilize the Council's authority and good offices to ensure that the United States immediately ceases its unlawful threats of the use of force, complies with its obligations under the Charter- particularly Article 2 (4)-and refrains from any action that could further escalate tensions or lead to a military confrontation, the consequences of which would be severe and far-reaching for regional and international peace and security.

The Security Council and the Secretary-General must act without delay, before it is too late. The Security Council must not allow threats of the use of force and acts of aggression to be normalized, legitimized, or treated as an acceptable political norm, or to be used as instruments of foreign policy. Should such unlawful conduct be left unaddressed, another sovereign Member State's turn will soon come.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated at the highest level that it neither seeks tension nor war and will not initiate any war. However, in the event that it is subjected to military aggression, Iran will respond decisively and proportionately in the exercise of its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. In such circumstances, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran's defensive response. The United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

