Pakistan stands firmly with Iran in all circumstances: MoD

The Pakistani Defense Minister in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam exchanged views on regional developments and Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual respect, shared values ​​and close people-to-people ties.

The Pakistani Defense Minister added that the people and government of Pakistan have deep-rooted, historical and brotherly relations with Iran and have stood firmly with the Iranian people in difficult circumstances.

Khawaja Asif stressed that Pakistan trusts in the wisdom of the Iranian people and leaders, rooted in their rich culture, ancient civilization, history and resilience, to confront all the challenges ahead.

The Iranian ambassador while appreciating the continuous support of the Pakistani people and government for the Islamic Republic of Iran praised Islamabad for its principled and long-standing approach towards Iran.

MNA/IRN