Leader meets with Quran reciters on 1st day of Ramadan

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended a meeting with holy Quran reciters on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday. The meeting, which is called "a gathering to get to know the Holy Quran" was held on Thursday afternoon at Imam Khomeini's (RA) Husseiniyeh and it was attended by some of renowned international scholars and reciters of the Holy Quran.

At the gathering, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude for the high-level recitations of the Quranic verses by the renowned reciters.

