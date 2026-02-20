  1. Politics
Iran’s deputy FM holds talks with Russian, Chinese envoys

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi met and held talks with the Russian and Chinese ambassadors in Tehran late on Thursday.

Gharibabadi held a consultative meeting with the Russian and Chinese ambassadors to Tehran, Alexey Dedov and Cong Peiwu, respectively, in Tehran late on Thursday.

In a post on his X account, he wrote, “In a joint meeting with the ambassadors of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, we discussed the latest developments related to the nuclear talks in Geneva, and some bilateral issues."

The three countries will continue their close consultations and coordination on important issues within the framework of strategic relations, he added.

