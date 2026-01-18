Iraqi PM warns of foreign conspiracies targeting Muslim world

“Arab and Muslim countries are facing dangers and conspiracies, which are aimed at undermining their existence, identity, and beliefs,” Sudani said on Saturday as he inaugurated the Iraq International Qur’an Recitation and Memorization Competition in Baghdad.

“We have witnessed atrocities and massacres in Gaza and Lebanon, recurrent acts of aggression on Syria, and threats to neighboring Iran,” he warned.”

The recent unrest in Iran initially began with peaceful and sporadic protests by some merchants in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, in response to fluctuations in the national currency and rising inflation, conditions largely driven by unlawful sanctions imposed on the Iranian people, particularly by the United States and several European countries, including Britain, according to Press TV.

The protests remained peaceful for a week, during which President Masoud Pezeshkian and his administration entered into talks with representatives of the protesters to hear their demands.

However, beginning on January 8, the situation changed as clear and organized violence hijacked the peaceful demonstration centered on economic grievances, driven by foreign-backed rioters and saboteurs.

The armed rioters and saboteurs attacked public property, including shops, banks, bus stations, and mosques, and killed a number of security personnel who attempted to pacify them and bring the situation under control.

Authorities in the country have obtained evidence showing that foreign-backed terrorist groups used and distributed weapons and deliberately targeted civilians and security forces.

They hold Israel and the US directly responsible for the acts of terrorism and vandalism, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens of security personnel alongside civilians.

