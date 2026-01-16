Putin calls Iran unrest foreign-backed color revolution

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, held a detailed telephone conversation on Friday afternoon, discussing regional and international developments—particularly recent events in Iran—and reviewing the latest status of bilateral relations across various sectors.

During the call, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's supportive stance regarding the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran within the United Nations and other international forums. He provided an overview of the events of the past few days in the country, emphasizing the direct role and intervention of the United States, the Zionist regime, and some European countries in the incidents.

President Pezeshkian underscored that his administration's domestic policy is people-centric, with all efforts focused on hearing the rightful demands of the people and alleviating problems caused by unjust sanctions. He further stated that the great nation of Iran, through its massive and epic turnout in nationwide pro-government rallies shortly after these events, dismantled the schemes of the rioters and seditionists.

The Iranian President also addressed the excellent interactions and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including trade, investment, transportation, power plant construction, and energy. He confirmed that joint Iran-Russia cooperation projects are progressing at a very satisfactory level, their execution is being followed up on a weekly basis, and no problems have been reported in this regard.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia, for his part, expressed his pleasure in speaking with Pezeshkian and conveyed warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. President Putin stated that Russia is closely and sensitively monitoring developments in Iran, describing the recent events in Iran as resembling a "color revolution scenario."

President Putin added that Russia fully understands that economic and social problems can arise in Iran due to the impact of long-term, unjust sanctions. However, he emphasized that riot and sedition bear no resemblance to peaceful, civil protest.

The Russian President condemned the actions of rioters in attacking state, public, and religious facilities, as well as violent assaults on security and law enforcement forces with foreign support. He stated that the million-strong marches of Iranians in support of the government and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution after these events clearly indicate the real situation in Iran.

The Russian president expressed hope to witness improvement and strengthening of economic issues through the measures of the Iranian government, while noting that Russia's diplomatic efforts to explain Iran's conditions and positions and prevent the escalation of tensions in international forums are ongoing.

President Putin also referred to the latest status of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, affirming that Russia always welcomes the further expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. He described the implementation process of joint cooperation projects as satisfactory, noting that the fact that the presidents of the two countries follow up on the execution of agreements at the highest level and continuously is a testament to the depth and continuity of sincere relations between Iran and Russia. He added that avenues for expanding further cooperation will soon be reviewed in the two countries' joint trade commission.

MNA/163310