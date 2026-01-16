Gharibabadi meets Kazakh FM deputies

During his meeting with Kazakh deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Gharibabadi discussed trade and economic cooperation betwwen the two countries, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The two sides also reviewed the trend of implementation of agreements reached durin recent visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan.

During his meeting with Kazakh deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, Gharibabadi discussed bilateral, regional and international affairs.

MNA/IRN