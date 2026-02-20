Book compiles Ayatollah Khamenei decades of Ramadan guidance

A significant new publication titled Adab-e Roozedari, Ahwal-e Roozehdaran (The Rules of Fasting and Spiritual Experiences of the Fasting Person) from the statements of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offers an invaluable collection of spiritual insights into the holy month of Ramadan, shared by one of the contemporary Muslim world’s most prominent figures.

Meticulously compiled by Alireza Mokhtarpour Ghahroodi, this work brings together a carefully selected array of sermons, advice, analyses, and exhortations delivered by Ayatollah Khamenei over a period of more than two decades, spanning from 1990 to 2011.

These addresses were originally presented to a wide range of public audiences—including Quran reciters, government officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Friday prayer congregations, university professors, students, and poets—all during the blessed days of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

For readers unfamiliar with this central Islamic observance, the book provides a meaningful entry point into understanding Ramadan.

This ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is deeply revered by the world’s nearly two billion Muslims as a sacred time dedicated to fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

The beginning of Ramadan depends on the physical sighting of the new crescent moon, which means its start date shifts each year and may vary slightly across regions based on local observations.

This year, in 2026, Ramadan began on February 19th in Iran.

Ramadan commemorates the month in which the Quran, Islam’s holy book, was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Observant adult Muslims fast from dawn to sunset each day, abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and marital relations.

Yet Ramadan encompasses far more than physical restraint—it is a comprehensive spiritual workshop for personal and communal growth.

Each day begins with a pre-dawn meal called Sahari and concludes with Iftar, the meal at sunset that breaks the fast.

It is common to start Iftar with dates and water, following the tradition of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), and many gatherings bring together families, friends, and community members, reinforcing social and spiritual bonds.

The ultimate aim of fasting is to cultivate taqwa, or God-consciousness—a state of constant awareness that inspires piety, self-discipline, and moral integrity.

By restraining physical desires, Muslims seek to deepen their spiritual focus, purify their hearts, and empathize with those who regularly experience hunger and hardship.

Evenings during Ramadan are often devoted to special prayers, and it is common for the entire Quran to be recited in mosques over the course of the month.

The final ten nights hold particular significance, as they include Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Decree), believed to be holier than a thousand months and marking the inception of the Quran’s revelation.

The month concludes with the joyous festival of Eid al-Fitr, a day marked by celebration, feasting, new clothing, gift-giving, and special prayers.

It is also obligatory to give Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation, before the Eid prayer to ensure that everyone, including those in need, can share in the festivities.

As Mokhtarpour explains in the book’s introduction, the compilation was guided by two central criteria: first, the content must focus directly on Ramadan, the knowledge and etiquettes of fasting, the practice of supplication, and the duties of believers from individual, social, and political viewpoints; second, the statements selected were delivered exclusively during the period from the eve of Ramadan through the end of Eid al-Fitr each year.

The book powerfully illustrates how the spiritual teachings of Ramadan extend beyond personal devotion to help shape an ideal Islamic society.

It repeatedly encourages virtues such as awareness of the deprived, care for the impoverished, kindness to orphans, and support for the vulnerable, while discouraging wrongs like wastefulness and extravagance.

In this way, the pursuit of goodness and the rejection of wrongdoing become hallmarks of the community.

According to the compiler, the unifying theme across all the discourses is the knowledge of pure Muhammadan Islam, drawn from the two everlasting sources for Muslims: the Book of God (the Quran) and the Ahl al-Bayt (the Prophet’s progeny).

Studying this book also offers a unique glimpse into Ayatollah Khamenei’s personal conduct during Ramadan.

As highlighted in the introduction, his traditions include emphasizing Quranic recitation gatherings, focusing on faith-based and ethical self-improvement, engaging in dialogue with diverse groups such as professors and students, participating in Friday prayers and among worshippers, underscoring the importance of the Nights of Decree and the days commemorating Imam Ali’s martyrdom, and reflecting on the state of the Muslim world while encouraging broad participation in International Quds Day rallies.

Published by the Islamic Revolution Institute of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Islamic Revolution Leader, the book is organized chronologically and includes a detailed subject index to support both casual readers and researchers in navigating its themes.

In summary, this thoughtfully curated volume is more than a compilation of sermons—it is a bridge to the profound spiritual and ethical teachings that define Ramadan.

By presenting Ayatollah Khamenei’s insights in a structured, accessible format, the book serves as both a practical guide and a source of inspiration for Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

It emphasizes how Ramadan’s principles of empathy, discipline, and community can transcend individual practice to foster a more compassionate and just society.

A timely and enduring contribution, this work enriches understanding and observance of one of Islam’s most sacred traditions.

MNA