Russia, Oman FMs discuss Iran issue in phone call

According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi held a phone call on Jabuary 13th during which they discuss the the fabricated crisis over Iran and the escalated tension in the region.

The statement said that the two ministers stressed the necissity of deescalation and preventing the negative scenario from being materialized.

They also stressed the necessity of stopping meddling in other nations's internal affairs.

The Russian foreign ministry also said that they also stressed development of bilateal relations.

MNA/ISN1404102614563