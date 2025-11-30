  1. Politics
Araghchi receives Saudi diplomat for talks

Araghchi receives Saudi diplomat for talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received the Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs for a meeting on Sunday.

Details of the meeting is yet to be released.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, has traveled to Tehran for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional developments.

Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati’s visit continues ongoing diplomatic consultations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The meetings aim to foster dialogue on bilateral ties and exchange views on key regional issues, particularly the situation in occupied Palestine, as well as developments in Lebanon and Syria.

