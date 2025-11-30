Senior Saudi official in Tehran for talks

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, has traveled to Tehran for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional developments.

Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati’s visit continues ongoing diplomatic consultations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The meetings aim to foster dialogue on bilateral ties and exchange views on key regional issues, particularly the situation in occupied Palestine, as well as developments in Lebanon and Syria.

During his visit, Al-Sati is expected to meet with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

MNA/ISN1404090905183