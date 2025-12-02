Iran defense Coop. with other states continuously expanding

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, said that Iran’s defense cooperation with other countries is continuously expanding.

Qalibaf, at the start of today’s parliamentary session, commemorated the anniversary of the martyrdom of the brave and enduring freedom fighter Mirza Kuchak Khan Jangali and all anti-colonial combatants of the Jungle Movement. He said that, as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stated, Mirza Kuchak Khan’s movement was entirely Islamic and Iranian. He did not place the interests of foreign powers above those of Iran, nor did he align with the policies of foreigners—whether the Soviet Union or Britain. He fully preserved his independence and devoted his noble life to fighting colonial powers.

Ghalibaf also referred to the large-scale “Sahand 2025” counterterrorism drill hosted by the IRGC Ground Force with the participation of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, stating that Iran’s defense cooperation and joint counterterrorism efforts with other countries are steadily improving, and their operational outcomes will be evident in eliminating the mischief of the enemies of Iran and destroying terrorist groups.

The Speaker emphasized that holding this military exercise sends an important message to hegemonic powers, demonstrating that independent nations possess a strong will to defend themselves against unjust global dynamics.

MNA/6675124