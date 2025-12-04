IRGC offers anti-terrorism expertise to SCO member states

According to Mehr News Agency, Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the IRGC, highlighted the Corps’ capabilities in counter-terrorism in a statement marking the start of the final stage of the Sahand 2025 exercise.

He emphasized that the IRGC has no limitations in transferring its operational experiences to other SCO member countries.

Pakpour, according to Mehr, noted that the presence of senior military officials, commanders, and high-ranking officers from SCO member states at the Sahand-2025 drill reflects a shared commitment to collaboration and a collective will to combat terrorism.

The Sahand 2025 exercise, hosted by Iran, is a joint counter-terrorism drill involving members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The event underscores Tehran’s growing military cooperation with Eastern powers and highlights its aim to establish a unified, regionally focused approach to combating terrorism. Iran’s offer to share IRGC experiences with SCO members signals the country’s intention to strengthen security collaboration and expand its influence within the alliance.

MNA/6677705