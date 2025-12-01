IRGC launches SCO counter-terrorism drill in NW Iran

The drill, led by the IRGC Ground Force, is taking place in the Shabestar area.

IRGC Ground Forces public relations deputy Col. Shahram Askaryan said the exercise was designed under instructions from Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, with cooperation from the Foreign Ministry and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

He stressed the operation holds “special strategic importance.”

Askaryan added that Iran has long been a central actor in combating terrorism, noting that “more than 17,000 of our compatriots, including women and children, have been martyred by terrorists.”

The exercise will run for five days from Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the Imam Zaman mechanized brigade’s operational zone in Shabestar.

Further operational details will be released later.

MNA/TSN