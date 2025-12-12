Para taekwondo athletes snatch three golds at 2025 AYPG

Abolfazl Imani defeated Uzbekistan’s Fayyozbek Valijonov 2-1 in the final of the Seniors Male-K44 -58 / Seniors -58kg, according to Tehran Times.

China’s Weiyu Bao and South Korean Pyeonggang Lee settled for bronze in the weight class.

Amirhossein Alizadeh seized a gold medal at the Seniors Male-K44 -63 / Seniors -63kg after defeating Uzbekistan Muhammadsodik Usmonov 2-1 in the final match.

Lin Pan of China and Bahrain’s Ebrahim Samqa won two bronze medals.

Maryam Abdollahpour beat her compatriot Zahra Rahim 2-1 in the final bout of the Seniors Female-K44 -57 / Seniors -57kg.

China’s Ziyue Xu and Kamola Juraeva from Uzbekistan claimed two bronzes.

Furthermore, Zahra Soltani of Iran lost to China’s Bo Yan in the final of the Seniors Female-K44 -47 / Seniors -47kg.

Uzbekistan’s Kizlarkhon Isomiddinova and Renu Tamang of Nepal claimed two bronze medals.

Iran has sent 194 Para athletes to the Games in 11 sports.

The fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games runs in Dubai from Dec. 10 to 13.

