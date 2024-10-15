Iran marks 17th National Paralympic Day

Following the success of several editions of National Paralympic Day in previous years and outstanding feedback from last years’ National Paralympic Week, the day was included in the country’s calendar, Tehran Times reported.

The Iran’s NPC has started the talent identification in 16 sports as part of program for the Tashkent 2025 Asian Youth Para Games.

A total of 622 boys and 511 girls compete in a four-day competition from Tuesday to Friday in Tehran, capital of Iran, where possible to give coaches the best chance to evaluate them for the upcoming Asian Youth Para Games.

The week was supported by the development arm of the International Paralympic Committee – Agitos Foundation – which provided funding through its Grant Support Program.

During National Paralympic Week, athletes tried to introduce and promote sports for people with impairments in schools, universities and media and even among their families to develop the concept of sport for all.

At the last Paralympic Games held in Paris in 2024, Iranian athletes won eight gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals including one gold, five silvers and one bronze for the women of the team.

MNA