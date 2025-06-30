Iran unveils motto for Asian Youth Para Games 2025

Iran will compete in the first-ever edition of these Games with the slogan “The Hopes of Iran, Ambassadors of Victory.”

Maryam Kazemipour has been designated as the chef de mission for the delegation.

The competition will include 11 sports: athletics, weightlifting, badminton, taekwondo, archery, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball 3x3, boccia, arm-wrestling, and goalball.

The Asian Youth Para Games 2025 are set to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from December 7 to 14.

MNA/TSN