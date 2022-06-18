Iran's Farzad bags gold at Asian para-cycling c'ships

Behrouz Farzad, a para cyclist from Iran won a gold medal in the 1km individual pursuit men of the Asian para-cycling championship after crossing the finishing line at 1 hour and 16 minutes and 920 hundredth seconds.

Para athletes from 18 countries are taking part in the event.

Mehdi Mohammadi, another Iranian para cyclist in that category did not compete because of a problem at the start line. Representatives of India finished second and third.

In addition, the Iranian national female team comprising Fatemeh Hadavand, Setareh Zargar, and Maedeh Nazari finished fifth after recording 52 min386sec in the Women's team sprint. In continuation of the tournament, the men's youth sprint team will also face their rivals later.

The Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 is underway at the Indoor Cycling Velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi from June 18 to 22.

The winners will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

AY/5517185